Striker Prince Osei Owusu nets consolation goal for Erzgebirge Aue

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

In front of 10,000 spectators on Sunday afternoon, striker Prince Osei Owusu scored his first goal of the season for Erzgebirge Aue in the Germany Bundesliga 2.



The former SC Paderborn striker came off the bench to score a consolation goal for his club after they were defeated 3-1 by Fortuna Dusseldorf.



Rouwen Hennings scored for Fortuna early with a header and late with a backheel, winter signing Daniel Ginczek followed up with a penalty.



Osei Owusu played the final 30 minutes of the game, but his goal was insufficient to keep his side from losing to the Red and Whites.



In the 2021-22 German Bundesliga 2 season, the 25-year-old striker has played 12 games and has one goal and two assists.



The 3-1 result against Dusseldorf is the 14th defeat of the season for relegation threatened FC Erzgebirge.