Sports News of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

footballghana.com

Striker Osman Bukari is the second most valuable player at Red Star

Former Nantes striker Osman Bukari is the second most valuable player at Red Star Belgrade according to Transfermarkt.

Teammate Mirko Ivanic is ahead of Bukari with an unchanged 8 million euros.

The Black Stars striker's value jumped from 3 to 5 million euros after his impressive showing for Red Star.

The attacker has seven goals and three assists after his first 12 competitive games in Serbia.

The 23-year-old striker moved from KAA Gent to Red Star Belgrade this summer and has been a key player this season.

Red Star continues to have the most valuable squad at 54.75 million euros well ahead of Partizan. The city neighbor is valued at 36.74 million euros.