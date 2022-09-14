Sports News of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Nantes striker Osman Bukari is the second most valuable player at Red Star Belgrade according to Transfermarkt.



Teammate Mirko Ivanic is ahead of Bukari with an unchanged 8 million euros.



The Black Stars striker's value jumped from 3 to 5 million euros after his impressive showing for Red Star.



The attacker has seven goals and three assists after his first 12 competitive games in Serbia.



The 23-year-old striker moved from KAA Gent to Red Star Belgrade this summer and has been a key player this season.



Red Star continues to have the most valuable squad at 54.75 million euros well ahead of Partizan. The city neighbor is valued at 36.74 million euros.