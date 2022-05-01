You are here: HomeSports2022 05 01Article 1527782

Sports News of Sunday, 1 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Striker Joel Fameyeh bags hat-trick as Orenburg humiliate Tekstilshchik Ivanovo

Ghanaian striker, Joel Fameyeh has grabbed the headlines after scoring a hat-trick as FC Orenburg dismantled Tekstilshchik Ivanovo 5-2 away on Saturday in the Russian National Football League.

Khachim Mashukov broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute for the host with a beautiful strike.

However, Fameyeh leveled things up ten minutes to end the first half but Mashukov scored again to make it 2-1 at the break.

The former Asokwa Deportivo SC striker scored again two minutes after the hour mark to make it 2-2 before his side made it 3-2 two minutes later with a nice finish from Danila Khotolev.

Fameyeh grabbed his first league hat-trick this season at the 65th-minute mark with a good finish.

He was subbed off three minutes later and his team scored again to make it 5-2 at full time.

Fameyeh has so far scored 15 goals and 6 assists in 25 matches this season in the Russian National Football League.

FC Orenburg are just a point away from promotion.

