Striker Daniel Lomotey scores debut goal in ES Setif heavy home win in Algerian League

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian striker Daniel Agbloe Lomotey scored his very first goal for ES Setif in the Algerian Ligue 1 when they beat US Biskra on matchday 35.



Lomotey scored the last goal as Setif mauled Biskra by 4-0 at the Stade 8 Mai 1945 on Monday, August 9, 2021.



Akram Djahnit opened the scoring for the Black Eagles with a spot-kick in the 11th minute.



Abdelmoumene Djabou struck twice in the 32nd and 69th minutes to increase the advantage for Setif.



The 21-year-old Ghanaian striker got his name of the scoring for the first time in the Black and White on the stroke of full-time.



The win has sealed a CAF Champions League spot for Setif next season with three matches to end the season.



Setif are three points behind leaders CR Belouizdad.



Lomotey has now scored just once in 10 appearances in all competitions since his arrival in Algeria.