Striker Benjamin Tetteh shares lovely family pictures on Christmas Day

Sports News of Sunday, 26 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

On Christmas Day, 25th December striker Benjamin Tetteh shared some family pictures with his 18,000 followers on his official Instagram account.



The 24 year old striker captioned his post on Instagram: "Merry Christmas"



Tetteh joined Standard Liege in 2015 from Dreams FC, signing a three-year deal. On 17 October 2015, he made his Belgian Pro League debut with Standard Liege against K.V.C. Westerlo.



In July 2018, Tetteh officially transferred to Sparta Prague, Yeni Malatyaspor on loan in 2020 before making the deal permanent.



Benjamin Tetteh has scored 6 goals in 12 appearances in the Turkish top-flight this campaign for Yeni Malatyaspor.



He made his debut for the Ghana national football team on 9 October 2021 in a World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe.



