Strasbourg striker Majeed Waris blast Black Stars

Sports News of Sunday, 16 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

A disappointed fan Majeed Waris has blasted the Black Stars following their pathetic performance in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The Black Stars have failed to win either of their two games, putting them in a difficult position to advance from the group.



Ghana must now beat Comoros in the final Group C game at all costs if they are to advance to the next round.



Ghana was beaten 1-0 by Morocco in the first game and drew 1-1 with Gabon in the second Group C game played yesterday.



“Until we are not scared to do the right things, the value will always be the same,” Waris tweeted.



