Strasbourg reject Sevilla’s opening bid for Ghana defender Alexander Djiku

Soccer News of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Strasbourg have rejected Sevilla's bid for Ghana defender Alexander Djiku, who wants to leave the French club ahead of next season.



Djiku is in the final year of his contract with Strasbourg and has expressed a desire to leave.



His preferred destination is the English Premier League or the Spanish La Liga, where he has suitors including Sevilla.



Sevilla are interested in signing Djiku this summer, and Ghanasoccernet.com can confirm that the La Liga club has made an initial €6m offer that is significantly lower than Strasbourg’s asking price.



Strasbourg wasted no time in rejecting the bid and has made it clear to Djiku that he will not be sold this summer unless a team meets their asking price of more than €16m.



Rivals Villareal are keeping a close eye on the player and could outbid Sevilla for his services if centre-back Pau Torres leaves this summer.



Sevilla have already lost defender Diego Carlos to Aston Villa and are looking to replace him with the Ghana international.



Djiku scored one goal in 31 appearances for Strasbourg in the recently ended French Ligue 1 season.



