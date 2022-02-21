Strasbourg earned a good point against St Etienne - Alexander Djiku

Sports News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Strasbourg defender, Alexander Djiku said they earned a good point against St Etienne in the French Ligue 1 encounter on Sunday, February 20, 2022.



Djiku produced a positive performance as Strasbourg and St Etienne shared the spoils 2-2 at the backyard of the latter.



The home side took the lead just a few minutes into the game as Ryad Boudebouz scored after they were awarded a direct freekick.



Strasbourg struck back in the 21st minute with Habib Diallo heading into an empty net from close range. Nine minutes later, Lucas Perrin gave Strasbourg the lead with an acrobatic volley inside the box.



However, Etienne were back on level terms within five minutes thanks to a Tunisian Wahbi Khazri who tapped home from close range.



"It's a very good point given the face of the match. We had good control in the first half and we were a little more tired in the second. We could have put in the third but so were they.



We knew we were going to be a complicated game. We managed to compete by coming back to the score early, but despite everything, it's a very good point. I think there is a penalty on the occasion of Kévin Gameiro, but hey, it's like that," indicating the number 24 of the RCSA to our colleagues from Prime Video.



It was Djiku's 19th league appearance of the season.