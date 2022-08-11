Strasbourg coach speaks on the future of in-demand Ghana defender Alexander Djiku

Sports News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Strasbourg manager, Julien Stéphan has opened up on the future of in-demand Ghana defender Alexander Djiku following interest from clubs.



Djiku has become a subject of interest for several clubs in Europe due to his outstanding performance last season.



The 28-year-old future has been hugely speculated all summer as he nears exit from the club.



He featured as his side lost 2-1 at home to Monaco in the opening match of the 2022-23 French Ligue 1 season.



Djiku remained a top professional, turning out at the team's training despite the uncertainty surrounding his future.



Speaking about the future of duo Alexander Djiku and Ludovic Ajorque, the manager explained that they benefit from an exit voucher even if he would prefer to keep them for the season.



“It’s uncomfortable, for a club, for staff and for a coach. At the same time, we know the rules of the game, there is an economic dimension. There is an exit voucher that has been granted”



“We say to ourselves also that nothing may happen and that we will keep the players. In the position of coach, we always want to keep our squad as much as possible, especially when it worked very well the year before”



“I don’t I don’t know what will happen. If they leave, they will be replaced. If they continue with us, we will be very happy and they will be there for the full season”, explained the RCSA coach at the microphone of Prime Video.