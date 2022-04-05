Strasbourg coach set to speak to Alexander Djiku about refocusing on the club

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Although defender Alexander Djiku was picked for Ghana and qualified for the next World Cup, which will be held in Qatar at the end of the year, the Strasbourg player did not receive the same amount of playing time in the league.



Defender Alexander Djiku appeared in every game for Ghana. Julien Stephan intended to meet and chat with Alexander Djiku as soon as he returned to Alsace after the international break ended.



The Racing coach reminded him that it was critical to refocus right away and that the World Cup was just a few months away in November and December.



The Black Stars of Ghana drew 0-0 with the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the first leg which was played at the Baba Yara Stadium and drew 1-1 in the second leg at the 60,000 capacity Moshood Abiola Stadium.