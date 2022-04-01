Strasbourg and Ghana defender Alexander Djiku reveals toughest player he faced

Soccer News of Friday, 1 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku has revealed the toughest player he has faced in his playing career.



The Black Stars center-back plays against some of the most talented players in the French Ligue 1, including arguably the greatest player of all time, Lionel Messi.



However, the 27-year-old France-born Ghana defender disclosed that World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe of PSG has been the most difficult player he faced.



"He looked at me and said, 'I'm not going to finish the match.' I answered, 'We'll be two'," Djiku told Skysports.



"Mbappe is the toughest opponent I've faced. His is speed is unstoppable," he added.



Djiku was born in Montpellier to Ghanaian parents, but decided to play for the Black Stars in 2020 and has since been a key cog in the set up.



The Strasbourg star was phenomenal as Ghana urged Nigeria to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.



"There is nothing better in football than a World Cup," Djiku told Sky Sports News.



"To experience it would just be magical. We do this job to experience magical moments."