Stranded amputee team: Government cannot be blamed - Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Sports News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Challengers won the 2021 African Cup of Nations for Amputee Football



But the amputee team are currently stranded in Tanzania



However, Dan Kwaku Yeboah says government can’t be blamed for their woes



Ace broadcast journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah believes that government cannot be blamed for the woes of the national amputee team who are currently stranded in Tanzania after winning the African Cup of Nations tournament.



The Black Challengers won the 2021 African Cup of Nations for Amputee Football after beating Liberia 3-2 in the final on Saturday, December 4, 2021.



However, after annexing the cup, the Black Challengers who funded their own tickets to the tournament have complained that they are unable to buy their return tickets hence government should come to their aid.



But reacting to the appeal of the amputee team, Dan Kwaku Yeboah explained that the Black Challengers took the initiative to participate in the tournament knowing that their federation were battling issues in court.



“The amputee federation are at logger heads with their executives, their issue is in even court. If they have a pending issue in court then it will be difficult for the state to sponsor them,” Dan Kwaku Yeboah stated.



He added, “I won’t blame the government because if they are in court then it could be that they went there unofficially.



“The executives don’t know who to lead the association. I called one of their executives and he confirmed to me that they can’t assign anyone to send a letter to the Sports Ministry since they don’t have a leader,” he explained.



According to him, he cannot fathom why able-bodied men will allow physically challenged people to suffer.



“I don’t understand able-bodied men who have been chosen to lead will fight to the extent that it has affected the amputee players,” Dan Kwaku Yeboah said.





Meanwhile, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has said that it is making arrangements to have the team airlifted from Tanzania.



The Ministry, in a statement issued on Sunday, December 5, 2021, commended the team for winning the cup.



