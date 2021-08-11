Stop the blame the game and do the needful - Kudjoe Fianoo tells Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Kudjo Fianoo, has implored Asante Kotoko to stay focus and stop the blame games.



After ending the 2020/2021 season trophyless, the Porcupine Warriors dominates the headlines for the wrong reasons.



Asante Kotoko lost the Premier League title to Accra Hearts of Oak and exited the quarterfinal of the MTN FA Cup, losing on penalties shootout to Berekum Chelsea.



Despite the club's negativities, multiple reports suggest that the Board Chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei, and Nana Yaw Amponsah are having a rocky relationship.



According to Mr Fianoo, it's time for the club to keep their heads up to win trophies next season than spraying each other.



"This is the time I will advise Kotoko to keep two heads," he told Kumasi-based Otec FM.



"They should sit down, take stock and rearrange what went wrong during the season. They live to fight on another day, so this is not the time for blame games."



"They should put the past behind them and look to how to win the league next season because I am told, Hearts of Oak want to repeat the days of the 64 battalions."



"So this is for Kotoko to put their house together to give a very good account of themselves," he added.