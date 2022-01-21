Stop tarnishing my image - Alfred Duncan 'cautions' Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana and Fiorentina midfielder, Alfred Duncan has issued a stern warning to the President of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Kurt Okraku and other persons tarnishing his hard earned reputation to refrain from doing so.



The 28-year-old midfielder was left out of Ghana's 28 man squad that played at the 2021 African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.



According to the GFA boss, Alfred Duncan had the opportunity but failed to respond that is why he was left out of the AFCON tournament.



Many have accused the Kurt Okraku-led GFA of practising a divide and rule system where players affiliated to the top brass of the GFA are handed an invitation.

Kurt in an interview on Accra-based Asempa FM said that “Alfred Duncan has had the opportunities to serve Ghana and he has not responded".



Ghana were in the same group as Morocco, Gabon, Comoros but failed to win any of their matches as they lost to minnows Comoros, drew with Gabon and also lost to Morocco.



But Duncan has fired back at those claims insisting the GFA boss should stop tarnishing his image.



"People tarnishing my image in Ghana. I don’t want to start talking for Ghanaians to connect the dots so please let’s respect ourselves," Duncan responded on Twitter.





?s=20