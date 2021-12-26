Stop tagging experience players as old – Kofi Abanga

Sports News of Sunday, 26 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Kofi Abanga has called on Ghanaians particularly sports journalists to stop tagging experience players in the country as ‘lame duck’.



Some session of Ghanaian football advocates describe players who are in their late 20’s as old and waste and that, cannot add value to the game anymore but Abanga think otherwise.



But according to Abanga, the Ghana league will be better off with the return of experience citing the Nigerian league as an example.



In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the 31-year-old said, “I will advise Ghanaians particularly the clubs to embrace the experienced players because that would make the league competitive. In Europe, players are able to player for a longer period than us because of how they treat them”



“But our case is different, the moment you hit 30 years if care is not taken your team will even reject you due to calls from the fans”



“So I believe if we are able to stop it our game will improve especially when we embrace the experienced players” he said.



Kofi Abanga is currently not active but has hinted of a return to the field in the coming days.