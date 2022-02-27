Stop supporting Chelsea if you want Russia-Ukraine war to stop - Ghanaian coach advice

Sports News of Sunday, 27 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian coach, Christopher Nimley has advised that in order for the Russia-Ukraine war to come to an end, Ghanaians should stop supporting Chelsea.



He advised Ghanaians supporting the English Premier League side to stop because the owner of the club, Roman Abramovic is a close friend of the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin who initiated the Ukraine invasion.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Silver FM, the staunch Manchester United fan expressed his disappointment about Abrahamovic's failure to call his friend to order for killing innocent Ukrainian citizens.



"Everyone who supports Chelsea must stop...Your owner is a murderer. Is he not the friend of the man who is killing people? Who is killing the Ukrainians? they do everything together. The man(Putin) is killing people in Ukraine but the Chelsea owner cannot tell his friend that his act is causing blood-shedding. If I were to be a Chelsea supporter I would have stopped," he said.



Russia launched a full military assault on Ukraine on Thursday, February 24, 2022, attacking air, land, and sea while invading from all four corners of Ukraine.



Ukraine's major cities including Kyiv have been attacked, resulting in civilians and military personnel being killed in the process.



Roman Abramovic who happens to be a Russian has handed the Chelsea stewardship to Chelsea’s charitable Foundation.



“I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC. I believe that currently, they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans,” Abromavic stated in his statement released on Saturday, February 26, 2026.



