Religion of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Stop squandering church funds - Rev Nyansa Boakwa warns

Rev Nyansa Boakwa, Host of Nsem Pii

Host of Happy 98.9 FM’s Nsem Pii show, Rev Nyansa Boakwa has warned pastors against mismanaging money meant for God’s work.



The man of God who has been bothered by the issue for a while now mustered the courage to speak on behalf of the many who fear to do so to ensure this wrong is made right.



He stated, “When they start their churches, they’re so humble and will do anything for everyone to believe they are genuine. But once the funds begin to come in, they start to execute their agenda”.



He lamented, “it’s only in Ghana that pastors do the work of God anyhow and Ghanaians are too scared to speak the truth about it. Just because we hate for the truth to be told”.



Not wanting to mention names he stated, “there are a couple of Pastors in this country who are building malls with church funds. Yet, they haven’t built a single school for the less privileged in their community or for their congregation to take their children to. But everyday, these same brethren bring you money”.



“The money is God’s they say and yet they use it for their personal projects. Any Pastor who is not able to account for the offering paid by his church members is a thief”, he declared.



He final words to listeners was, “In order for Ghana to develop, we should all come together to put our churches in order. Even if it’ll take two or three years for us to achieve this goal we should”.