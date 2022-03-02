Stop sabotaging me – Dr. Kwaku Frimpong to Ashgold fans

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The President of Ashanti Gold SC, Dr. Kwaku Frimpong has pleaded with supporters of the club to stop sabotaging him.



Since taking over as the majority shareholder of the Obuasi–based club, the certified doctor has not always seen eye to eye with fans of the club.



In recent weeks where the club is struggling to win matches, some fans have started calling for Dr. Kwaku Frimpong to leave the club.



Speaking to Oyerepa Sports on Wednesday, the club president called for calm while stressing that nothing bad has happened.



"I want all the supporters in Obuasi to remain calm, nothing has happened so they should stop sabotaging me," Dr. Kwaku Frimpong, popularly known as champion said.



The agitations among fans are a result of the poor performance of the team in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



Just last weekend, Ashanti Gold SC suffered a 4-1 defeat to Techiman Eleven Wonders. The result has seen the club’s head coach being fired as management look to get things working for the first team.