'Stop retiring experienced players' - Kennedy Ashia to Journalists

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Kennedy Ashia has joined Ashantigold after returning from abroad



• He was part of the Ghana U-20 team that won silver at the 2013 African Youth Championships



• Kennedy formerly played for relegated side Liberty Professionals



Newly signed Ashantigold midfielder, Kennedy Ashia has appealed to Ghanaian sports journalists to stop labelling experience players as “old”.



Kennedy Ashia now joins a pool of experience Ghana Premier League players who have been complaining about the “old” tag placed on them by a section of the Ghanaian media.



The midfielder was part of the Black Satellites team that won silver at the 2013 African Youth Championships and bronze at the 2013 FIFA U-20 Tournament played in Turkey.



Speaking after signing for Ashantigold in an interview with Starr FM, he stated that age cannot define him in the upcoming season.



"It’s very sad when sports journalists always tag experienced players as done and dusted.”



“Football is such that the more play the more experienced you get and so they should stop saying aged players should give way for the younger ones because any team in the world will need a blend of experience and youngsters to gel.”



“Most often the so-called aged players tend to perform very well compared to the young ones because age they say is just a number and I believe it that," he concluded.



