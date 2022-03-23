Stop monetizing information on Black Stars - SWAG tells GFA

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has expressed disappointment with the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) monetization approach on information regarding the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup play-off tie against Nigeria.



The GFA announced that coaches will address the nation ahead of the game on the Ghana Football app where stakeholders could only gain access for a GHS 5 fee.



After constant backlash from the public, the move was abandoned. SWAG has released a statement urging the GFA to desist from monetizing information related to the national teams.



“SWAG has noted with concern the build-up to the Ghana-Nigeria game and the manner information about a very public national entity like the Black Stars has been handled,” SWAG published on their website.



“While SWAG understands the GFA’s need to use the Black Stars to boost its digital communication channels, we are concerned that the practice of routing important information about the national football team exclusively through an app at a fee is unduly monetizing information that should be freely available to journalists and in the process hampering their work.”



“It is our considered opinion that the basics such as squad information, comments of national team technical handlers amongst others should be the last bit of information the GFA looks to monetize. Our worry is that by continuing to limit access to the handlers of the Black Stars, players, the GFA is not only denying journalists the free room to operate, but it is also denying the Ghanaian public access to their own national team and in the process hurting the efforts of everyone; fans and journalists alike to rally support for the team.”



“At SWAG, we respect the need to provide a balance between access to the team and the space to prepare for major internationals in a calm environment but feel the emerging practice where the GFA effectively wants to be the middle and sole player in communication issues around the Black Stars is an unhealthy practice that needs reviewing as soon as possible.”