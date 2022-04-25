Stop making excuses, you wanted money - Ike Quartey slams Gameboy over defeat to Garcia

Boxing News of Monday, 25 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former IBF welterweight world champion Ike Quartey has slammed Emmanuel ‘Gameboy’ Tagoe, charging him to stop making excuses for his loss to Ryan Garcia.



Quartey disclosed that Gameboy had no excuses for his defeat because the boxer went in for the money and not to challenge for a world title.



He claimed that the 33-year-old had tainted Ghana’s hard-earn reputation in boxing and must focus on hoisting the flag of Ghana high again by returning to the gym to prepare for another bout.



“He went in for the money, he has no excuses, he was well beaten and he should come and do his homework well,” the boxing legend told Graphic Sports.



He also urged Gameboy to admit and learn his defeat in order not to make such errors in his subsequent fights.



Tagoe lost in a unanimous decision to American boxer Ryan Garcia in the United States on April 9.



Following the loss, Gameboy made excuses that he injured his right hand prior to the bout but still had to fight.



