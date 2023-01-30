Stop diving if you want to be like Drogba – Mourinho to Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen

Sports News of Monday, 30 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

AS Roma manager, Jose Mourinho has advised SSC Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen to stop his unnecessary diving in the penalty box if he wants to take his game to the next level.



The Nigeria international who is currently leading the top scorer's chart in the Italian Serie A, scored the opener in Napoli's 2-1 victory over AS Roma on Sunday, January 29, at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.



With many praising the Nigerian for his consistent performances, Jose Mourinho believes that he has traits of African football legend Didier Drogba and could reach the same height as the Ivorian great.



“He is of the same level as Drogba, but Didier didn’t dive,” Mourinho said at his post-match conference.



However, the Portuguese coach added that Victor Osimhen should stop diving because if he gets to make a move to the English Premier League, referees will not welcome his antics.



“If Victor changes, then okay. I’d buy him if I was at a club with a lot of money. However, if he does go to England one day, he needs to change, because in Italy they put up with this sort of behaviour, whereas in the Premier League, they’d come down hard on him,” Jose Mourinho added.



Osimhen's Napoli are leading the Serie A table with 53 points after 20 games and they have opened a 13-points gap between them and second-place Inter Milan.