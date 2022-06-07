Stop belittling Kotoko’s league title triumph – Malik Jabir tells Sarfo Gyamfi

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Asante Kotoko legend Malik Jabir has asked Sarfo Gyamfi to stop discrediting the club’s league title triumph this season.



The Porcupine Warriors will be crowned champions on Sunday, following their final home game against the already-relegated Elmina Sharks.



Kotoko have been by far, the best side in this season's competition, dominating from the start, and it's no surprise they clinched the title last week.



They won a crucial point in their regional rivals, Ashantigold’s backyard to become champions for the record-extending 25th title.



In an interview CTV, Sarfo Gyamfi who claimed Kotoko won the league through juju indicated an operation team was formed to help the club succeed this season.



"Black Magic (Juju) won the league for Asante Kotoko, we formed an operational to help the club spiritually, we contributed sometimes 50cedis or 100 cedes to help the club at weekly basis and I can say that this played a key role in our league victory."



But Malik Jabir has taken a swipe at Sarfo Gyamfi and has asked him not to take credit from Kotoko’s coach and the players at large.



“Sarfo Gyamfi should stop taking credit from Coach Prosper Nartey Ogum and his players for winning the league title” he said.



Kotoko will represent Ghana at next season's CAF Champions League.