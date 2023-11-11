"Still can't believe it"- Emmanuel Boateng pays tribute to ex-Levante teammate Raphael Dwamena

Sports News of Saturday, 11 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Emmanuel Boateng has paid tribute to his ex-teammate at Levante, Raphael Dwamena, following the news of his passing on Saturday.



Dwamena collapsed and died during an Albanian league game between FK Egnatia and KF Partizani.



Boateng played with Dwamena at Spanish La Liga side Levante, one of the clubs that detected the player's heart condition during his time in Spain.



The death of Dwamena has left his compatriot, who now plies his trade in Portugal with Rio Ave, heartbroken as he struggles to believe the story.



"Hmmm. RIP Bro. I still can't believe it," he wrote on Instagram.



Dwamena has been playing with an Implantable Cardioverter-Defribillator for the past three years as a measure to ensure he is safe from unexpected heart attacks.



However, he gave up after collapsing on Saturday afternoon and was confirmed dead at the Kavaja hospital.



He made appearances for the Black Stars, scoring a brace on his debut in the 5-0 thrashing of Ethiopia in 2017.