Stick to rugby - Social media users troll South Africa after FIFA verdict

Danny Jordaan is the President of the South African Football Association play video Click Here to
FIFA rejected SAFA’s petition on procedural grounds

The Black Stars booked their place to the playoff with a win over SA

SAFA will appeal the ruling from FIFA at CAS

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has become a laughing stock on social media after their failed protest at the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

SAFA’s quest to have their lost game against the Black Stars to be replayed has hit a nag after their fixed match appeal was thrown out by the world’s football governing body on Friday, December 3, 2021.

The South Africans also wanted the referee who officiated the game, Maguette Ndiaye to be given a lifetime for alleged manipulations of the game.
“The protest lodged by South Africa has been declared inadmissible by the Disciplinary Committee as it did not meet the requirements foreseen under art. 46 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code and art. 14 of the Regulations of the Preliminary Competition of the FIFA World Cup 2022," FIFA said in a statement on Friday, December 3, 2021.

FIFA’s decision has made SAFA laughing stock as social media users states that having your case thrown out on procedural grounds means that you are incompetent.

However, SAFA can appeal the decision as stated clearly in the FIFA ruling that was published on Friday.

Ghanaweb has complied some social media trolls for you in the post below: