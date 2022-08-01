Steve Bruce names John Mensah as one of 18 best players he coached

Sports News of Monday, 1 August 2022

Former Black Stars captain John Mensah has been named by former Sunderland coach Steve Bruce as one of the best 18 players to have played under him.



Steve Bruce managed John Mensah at Sunderland when he signed the Ghanaian defender from Lyon on loan.



John Mensah was a key member of Steve Bruce team and made 34 appearances for the Black Cats. The coach named John Mensah as one of his substitutes in the list.



The English manager however snubbed striker Asamoah Gyan in the best players he has managed.



Although, Gyan had a successful debut season at the Stadium of Light scoring ten goals in 31 league appearances, the manager was unhappy when the striker left the club for UAE giants Al Ain. Bruce accused the striker of chasing the money from the Gulf.



In an interview with The Telegraph, here are the players who made Steve Bruce’s best starting XI and seven subs:



Chris Kirkland (Wigan)



Wes Brown (Sunderland)



Harry Maguire (Hull City)



John Terry (Aston Villa)



Andy Robertson (Hull City)



Lee Cattermole (Wigan & Sunderland)



Wilson Palacios (Wigan)



Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)



Antonio Valencia (Wigan);



Christophe Duggary (Birmingham)



Allan Saint Maximan (Newcastle)



Subs:



Alan McGregor (Hull)



Matthew Upson (Birmingham)



Jake Livermore (Hull)



Tom Huddlestone (Hull)



Emile Heskey (Wigan)



Robbie Savage (Birmingham)



John Mensah (Sunderland)



