Stephen Ntim wishes Nana Akufo-Addo and NPP Parliamentary Candidates victory.

On December 07, 2020, the people of Ghana will go the polls to elect a President and new Members of Parliament for the next four years.



I would like to wish His Excellency Nana Akuffo-Addo, all our Parliamentary Candidates and the entire party the very best of luck.



Indeed, His Excellency, Nana Akuffo-Addo has performed so well in his first term and deserves another term to complete what he has started. The people of Ghana will be fair to him, our Parliamentary Candidates and the entire party, by voting massively for us.



Most importantly, I wish to entreat Ghanaians to eschew violence and all forms of acrimony that would disturb the peace that we have been enjoying. Electoral victory that would rob us of our peace should be avoided.



God bless our candidates

God bless the New Patriotic Party

God bless Ghana

Good Luck to us all.



Stephen Ntim

Former National First-Vice Chairman, New Patriotic Party.

