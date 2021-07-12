Stephen Appiah reacts to Hearts of Oak's league triumph

Sports News of Monday, 12 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah was not left out of the excitement as he celebrated Hearts of Oak's league triumph.



The football turned pundit immediately took to twitter to celebrate the club that nurtured him after the Phobians ended their eleven year wait for the Ghana Premier League title.



Hearts of Oak were confirmed champions after their 1-1 draw against Liberty on Sunday, with a game to spare following Asante Kotoko's defeat in Bechem.



Appiah tweeted, "Never Say Die", with the colours of the Rainbow club.



Stephen Appiah played for Hearts of Oak between 1995 to 1997 before securing his dream move to Europe, here he joined Udinese.



Despite his short stint with Hearts, the 40-year-old has always had a special place in his heart for the club.



Hearts of Oak will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League next season after almost a decade absence.



The last time Hearts won a trophy at continental level with the CAF Confederation Cup in 2004.





