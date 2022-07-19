Stephen Appiah names his partnership with Essien, Sulley, and Laryea Kingston as Ghana's best ever

Stephen Appiah leads Ghana to qualify for 2006 World Cup



Former Black Stars captain, has asked Ghanaians if they have seen a better midfield quartet than the one composed of him, Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari, and Laryea Kingston.



This midfield quartet spent more than a decade in the Black Stars as they engineered Ghana's first ever qualification to the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany and the subsequent edition in 2010, South Africa.



Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari, and Stephen Appiah played in the FIFA World Cup but Laryea Kingston never tasted the Mundial despite playing an active role in the 2006 and 2010 qualifiers.



Ghanaians have often praised the midfield quartet as one of the best in the country's history and the former Juventus midfielder has reacted to it.



Interacting with his fans on Wednesday, July 19, 2022, Stephen Appiah started a conversation by posting a picture of himself and the aforementioned while asking if they are not the dream quartet of every fan.



"Tell me.... If this isn't the best midfield quartet you can ever dream of?" Stephen Appiah asked on Twitter.



Michael Essien and Stephen Appiah appeared twice in the Mundial while Sulley Muntari played in all three consecutive World Cups with the Black Stars( 2006, 2010, and 2014).





