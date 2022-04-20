Stephen Appiah makes damning corruption allegations against ex-Juventus Director, Luciano Moggi

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

FIGC strip Juventus off two Serie A title



Juventus director Luciano Moggi jailed



Juventus demoted to Serie B





Former Juventus midfielder, Stephen Appiah has revealed how his former club director, Luciano Moggi influenced matches during his time with the Serie A giant.



To Appiah, Moggi was a man who controlled the Italian system and manipulated things in the team's favour, making him more powerful than Sepp Blatter, who was the FIFA president then.



According to the former Black Stars skipper, Moggi could influence matches of their main competitors Inter Milan and AC Milan.



‘‘People don’t know Moggi. Not even the investigators. He was the most powerful man at the time. Look, he was even more powerful than Sepp Blatter – then FIFA President. He did things even Blatter wouldn’t dare do. Milan and Inter were our biggest threats at the time. Lazio and Roma were good but they didn’t have any pedigree. So Milan and Inter. Yet, Moggi could influence our rivals and their matches. It could be through their opponents, refs. I mean the Calciopoli lifted the lid on some of that. But that was only as much as Moggi allowed. The world knows only as much as Moggi allowed to be known about Moggi,’’ he said as quoted by asaaseradio.com



In 2006, Luciano Moggi was sentenced to jail for 18 months for masterminding one of the most popular scandals in football 'The calciopoli scandal'.



Moggi was accused of being the brain behind Juventus' dubious two Serie A titles in 2004/2005 and 2005/2006, influencing results in the team's favour.



Stephen Appiah spent two years at Juventus, from 2003 to 2005. Hence, he has not been credited for winning Serie A because the team was stripped of the title and was relegated to Serie B.