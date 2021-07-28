Stephen Amankona was my toughest opponent this season - Fatawu Mohammed

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed has picked Berekum Chelsea winger Stephen Amankona as his toughest opponent in the just-ended Ghana Premier League.



Fatawu Dauda plays in the right-back position for the Ghana Premier League champions.



The 29-year-old was instrumental in the team's league title campaign under Coach Samuel Boadu.



The Ghana Premier League winner admitted that his toughest opponent in the season was against Berekum Chelsea forward Stephen Amankona.



“Stephen Amankona was the player who really gave me a tough time this season. He has pace, speed, and a lot of trickery in his play”, he told Happy FM.



He added: “I was having sleepless nights when I was on the bench. A lot of things went through my mind on whether my leadership was questionable or my performance was below standard.”



Fatawu Mohammed lifted the league trophy for the Phobians in the final game of the season at the Sogakope Park.



It was the first league title for Hearts of Oak in 12 years.