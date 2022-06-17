Stephan Ambrosius suffers drop in value troubled 2021/22 season

Sports News of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The value of Ghanaian international Stephan Ambrosius has taken a massive nose-dive following his troubled 2021/22 football season which was marred by injury setbacks.



The highly-rated defender hope to help HSV Hamburg to gain promotion from the Bundesliga 2 to the Bundesliga but things did not go according to plan.



Major injuries forced the strong centre-back to spend most of his time last season in the treatment room.



Although at the tail end of the season he recovered and was in the Hamburg matchday squad for some games, he could not play because his manager did not want to risk anything.



After the uneventful season, Transfermarkt has revealed a drop in value for the 23-year-old defender.



In March 2021, Stephen Ambrosius was valued at 2 million euros. However, due to the troubled season in the 2021/22 campaign, he is now valued at 800,000 euros.



The defender who is now training very hard is hoping to get back to his best next season.