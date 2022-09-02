You are here: HomeSports2022 09 02Article 1615241

Sports News of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Stephan Ambrosius is a 'stroke of luck' - Karlsruher SC sports director Oliver Kreuzer

Karlsruher sports director, Oliver Kreuzer, has heaped praises on Ghana's new defender Stephan Ambrosius following his explosive start to life at the club.

The 23-year-old who is on a season-long loan from Hamburger SV has hit the ground running with a magnificent performance after two matches.

Ambrosius has been outstanding in his first two games for Karlsruher SC in the German Bundesliga 2.

He featured in the side's 6-0 and 2-0 win over Regensburg and Rostock respectively.

Last Saturday, Ambrosius helped his side to defeat Rostock 2-0 and his output has been praised by Karlsruher SC coach.

"Stephan plays with us as a right central defender in a back four. His calmness on the ball is impressive, he's doing a very good job so far,"

"Stephan plays very aggressively, has a strong defensive header, good timing, defends well going forward. He always wants to dismantle his opponent, can read the game, has a good eye.”

“In his first two appearances, he was often correct when opponents passed through the gaps. He was already there when the ball came. I liked that very much.” Ambrosius is a “stroke of luck” for KSC. It's no coincidence that he's in the extended circle for Ghana's World Cup squad," he said.