Stephan Ambrosius is a 'stroke of luck' - Karlsruher SC sports director Oliver Kreuzer

Sports News of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Karlsruher sports director, Oliver Kreuzer, has heaped praises on Ghana's new defender Stephan Ambrosius following his explosive start to life at the club.



The 23-year-old who is on a season-long loan from Hamburger SV has hit the ground running with a magnificent performance after two matches.



Ambrosius has been outstanding in his first two games for Karlsruher SC in the German Bundesliga 2.



He featured in the side's 6-0 and 2-0 win over Regensburg and Rostock respectively.



Last Saturday, Ambrosius helped his side to defeat Rostock 2-0 and his output has been praised by Karlsruher SC coach.



"Stephan plays with us as a right central defender in a back four. His calmness on the ball is impressive, he's doing a very good job so far,"



"Stephan plays very aggressively, has a strong defensive header, good timing, defends well going forward. He always wants to dismantle his opponent, can read the game, has a good eye.”



“In his first two appearances, he was often correct when opponents passed through the gaps. He was already there when the ball came. I liked that very much.” Ambrosius is a “stroke of luck” for KSC. It's no coincidence that he's in the extended circle for Ghana's World Cup squad," he said.