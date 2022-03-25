Step onto the pitch like wounded lions - Asamoah Gyan charges Black Stars players

Asamoah Gyan criticizes Otto Addo's selection



Former Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan has charged the players to leave no stone unturned in their quest for victory against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



Gyan in a social media post encouraged the players to go all out and fight for victory for the country.



He assured them of the support of Ghanaians, urging the to bring their A-game and win the battle for the country.



“The nation is fully behind you, to make it to the World Cup after all the setbacks is a game changer achievement for the nation, yourselves & your families.



“Step on that pitch as wounded lions & go make history once again. Go Ghana Black Stars Go for Gold,” he tweeted.



The Black Stars will play Nigeria in the first leg of the 2022 World Cup play-off at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, March 25, 2022.



The Black Stars held their last training session with optimism high that victory will be chalked against Nigeria.



Black Stars coach Otto Addo who spoke to the media ahead of the training said his technical team has got a plan to beat Nigeria.



“It is reasonable that people are sceptical because of our performance at the AFCON but we have a chance to go to the World Cup and scepticism among the press and Ghanaians makes us work harder.” Otto Addo stated.



“We have a plan but I cannot tell you what exactly it is but we hope that it will be visible for everyone to see but football is football; you can play good and lose or play very bad and still win but we have worked hard to ensure that we implement our ideas on the pitch so we have the highest chance of qualifying to the World Cup,” he added.



Thomas Partey is the acting skipper of the Black Stars and has assured Ghanaians of victory.



“We all know what we have as a team, we have a lot of young talented players coming in and I understand that Ghanaians demand a lot from us going into the game and we are going to do our best. We believe in each other, we believe in the coach, the system he wants us to play and I can say that we are ready to go,” Thomas Partey stated in the pre-game press conference.









