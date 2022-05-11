Steadfast FC banned indefinitely from using Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium by GFA

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Source: happyghana.com

The Ghana Football Association has banned Steadfast FC from using the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.



In a statement released by the GFA, it has exercised the power of Article 14 (2), of the Division One Regulations to ban Steadfast FC indefinitely from using the venue.



Steadfast FC hosted Nsoatreman FC at the Tamale Sports Stadium on Sunday in the Division One League.



Players and officials of Nsuatreman FC were held hostage at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium by fans of Steadfast FC for three hours after the game.



The GFA in the statement indicated its a violation of the provisions of the GFA Safety and Security Regulations.





