Stay off our striker Akese Akese – Nzema Kotoko chief warns clubs

Sports News of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Francis Baah, the chairman of Nzema Kotoko Football Club has said that highly-sought after striker Akese Akese is central to the club’s plan for next season.



The striker has become a hot commodity on the Ghanaian player transfer market following his impressive in the just-ended season.



His twelve-goal tally was crucial in Nzema Kotoko’s form in the Division One League where they finished fourth.



It has been speculated widely that Medeama, Karela and host of other club are preparing bids for the Ivorian-born Ghanaian.



But in an interview with West End Radio, Francis Baah issued a hands-off caution to the clubs, noting that Akese Akese will not be sold under any circumstance.



“ Akese is going nowhere. I said already we need him for our project next season. He will stay with us I can assure our fans because he has contract with us,” he said.



Akese Akese joined Nzema Kotoko from Allowule-based Western Masters on a five-year deal.



