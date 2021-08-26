Status of Axim multipurpose Youth and Sports Center

Sports News of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Happy 98.9FM has visited the Axim Multipurpose Youth and Sports Center to check on work done at the facility since it commenced in 2019.



The Axim Multipurpose Youth and Sports Center commenced in 2019 and was scheduled to be completed within nine months.



When Happy Sports visited the facility, construction works had stalled and there was nobody at the site.



Our reporter gathered that after the 2020 General Election, the project has stalled and the contractors have not been to the site since.



Per our checks, there have been theft cases recorded at the project site due to the unavailability of security personnel as the place has been abandoned.



The dressing rooms, VVIP stands, other sitting areas have been put in place whilst the multipurpose center such as the basketball court and others were yet to be constructed.



Happy 98.9FM contacted the equipment officer for the project who indicated that the project could be completed within six months if funds were made available.



