Starting XI: How depleted Ghana could line up against Japan

Sports News of Friday, 10 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black stars line up against Japan in the Kirin Cup will see many changes from the team that drew against Central African Republic on Sunday, June 5, 2022, due to a variety of reasons.



Otto Addo is expected to name a competitive line-up despite having only 18 players available for the game due to injuries, COVID-case as well special dispensation granted certain players to sort out their futures at their respective clubs.



Ghana will go head-to-head with Japan on Friday, June 10 at the Misaki Park Stadium. The game is set at 9:55 GMT kick-off time.



Andre Ayew, Fatawu Isshaku, Jordan Ayew, Alidu Seidu, and Baba Rahaman who were substitutes in the game against CAR could return to the starting eleven today.



In the possible lineup, Lawrence Ati-Zigi is expected to be in goal behind a back four of Andy Yiadom, Daniel Amartey, Alidu Seidu, and Baba Rahman.



In midfield, we expect skipper Andre Ayew to join Kudus Mohammed and Edmund Addo as Ghana will seek balance in the middle.



Meanwhile, in attack, Fatawu Issahaku, Felix Afena-Gyan, and Jordan Ayew could be the trio to lead the Black Stars.



Ati-Zigi; Andy Yiadom, Daniel Amartey, Alidu Seidu, Baba Rahman; Edmund Addo, Kudus Mohammed, Andre Ayew; Fatawu Issahaku, Jordan Ayew, Felix Afena -Gyan.