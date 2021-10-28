Startimes to show 31 matches in first six weeks of Ghana Premier League

Sports News of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Premier League broadcast right holders Startimes have revealed a programme to show 31 matches in the first six weeks.



The Chinese TV giants will show four games in the first week, including defending champions Hearts of Oak's opening game against Legon Cities.



The first match of the season to be showed on Television will be the game between Accra Lions and Elmina Sharks on Friday, October 29, 2021 before the game between Asante Kotoko and Dreams FC the following day.



Other Startimes network, Max TV will show matches in subsequent weeks of the league with an improved coverage of 5 and 6 games each game week.



In all, the Ghana Premier league broadcast right holders will bring to the homes of Ghanaians 31 games as the first round of schedule is released.



Below is the list of games to be showed in TV



