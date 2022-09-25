StarTimes warn against illegal streaming of Ghana Premier League matches

Sports News of Sunday, 25 September 2022

Source: ghanasportspage.com

Lawyers of the official broadcasters of the BetPawa Premier League, StarTimes have cautioned top media personnel to desist from illegally broadcasting matches on social media.



StarTimes threaten to legally deal with all media outlets that have no right to broadcast the Ghanaian top-flight league.



The warning goes to Peace FM’s Dan Kwaku Yeboah (Dan Kwaku Yeboah Tv on YouTube), E. Johnson of Brafi Tv, Nana Yaw Preko of Fila Tv Worldwide, Tkay Sports GH on Facebook, and Pepe Suarez for broadcasting matches without authorization.



A statement signed by the Lawyers of the said Broadcasting Network to the aforementioned journalists;



“We act as lawyers for and on behalf of Startimes Development Ghana Limited of Accra (hereinafter referred to as ‘our client’) and write under its instructions thereof.



“The purpose of this letter is to inform you that our client reserves and owns all production and broadcast rights for all the Ghana Premier League and FA CUP matches played under the auspices of the Licensor (Ghana Football Association) in respect of the 2019/2020 to 2023/2024 seasons (‘the events’) that was first published on 20th January 2020 and which agreement are protected by the laws of Ghana.



“It has been brought to the attention of our client that you have made an unauthorized production and broadcast of a match played under the auspices of the GFA which is titled Match Day 1 Fixture, Aduana Stars vs Accra Hearts of Oak played at Dormaa on the 11th day of September 2022 via live streaming to the public.



“As you have not sought or requested permission/authorization to use, nor to make and/or distribute, sell, lend, or lease any of our client’s exclusive right titled Match Day 1 Fixture, Aduana Stars vs Accra Hearts of Oak, you are hereby notified to CEASE AND DESIST any further unlawful acts of infringement with regards to your actions relating to this matter.



“Failure to comply with this notice will confirm your complicity and leave our client with no other alternative but to proceed to file a civil action suit seeking monetary damages and compensation for court and attorney’s fees as a direct result of your unlawful actions.



“It is not our client’s wish to seek legal recourse, however, our client will vehemently do all that is necessary to protect its rights and interest.



“Please take note that this letter will be the only and last warning we will provide. Therefore, you are hereby requested to immediately cease any further acts and within three (3) business days of receipt of this notice, return the signed written assurance attached, affirming that you will refrain from any further acts of infringement on our client’s rights.”







