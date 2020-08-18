Sports News of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Source: StarTimes Ghana

StarTimes steps up its football programming

After a hiatus of several months, football is slowly returning back to normal. Bundesliga opened the way, closely followed by other competitions. And even if stadiums remain empty, football fans all over the world enjoy watching the Beautiful Game again.



In order to fill African fans’ craving for football, StarTimes recently stepped up its football programming.



The digital TV operator recently acquired LaLiga broadcasting rights. The exciting Spanish league will be showed on the StarTimes sport channels starting from the first 20120/21 season match-day on September 12.



Just before that, from September 3, StarTimes will air the UEFA Nations League. The second edition of UEFA's newest national-team competition will begin with great clashes such as Germany vs. Spain, Sweden against France and titleholder Portugal vs. Croatia.



In terms of European events, StarTimes is also the exclusive broadcaster of the UEFA Europa League. 2019/20 Europa League final phase is taking place this month, and the final will be played on August 21. At the same time, the 2020/21 season will kick off on August 20 with the Qualifying.



Then, the following week on August 29, the FA Community Shield will take place at Wembley Stadium. It will be contested between Premier League winners Liverpool and the winners of the 2020 FA Cup, Arsenal. The Gunners defeated Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup final on August 1.



StarTimes will also broadcast two more European cups. The first one being the Coppa Italia, exclusive in Sub-Saharan Africa, as well as the Spanish Copa del rey.



And last but not least, the Bundesliga 2020/21 season will begin on September 18, exclusive on StarTimes. Given the transfers that happened in Germany this summer, the new season will be full of surprises and excitement.



Football has been the core of StarTimes’ sport content strategy these last years and this rich offering highlight StarTimes’ commitment to provide the best football experience to its users.



The digital TV operator is making sure that football fans across Africa can enjoy premium football games every week until the long-awaited UEFA Euro 2020 in June 2021.

