StarTimes honoured by Hearts of Oak's Glorious Chapter 89

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Premier League broadcasters StarTimes have been honoured by supporters group of new champions, Accra Hearts of Oak.



Chapter 89, a famous supporters group of the Ghanaian giants, presented to Africa's fastest-growing pay-TV service provider.



StarTimes have given Ghanaians an extensive coverage of this season's Ghana Premier League, with games telecasted week-in-week-out across the various match centers in the country.



The citation was in appreciation of the outstanding job done by StarTimes.



Hearts of Oak were confirmed champions of the 2020/21 season after their 1-1 draw against Liberty Professionals, a game showed live on Adepa TV, one of StarTimes' channels.



They will also show some games from the final week of the season next weekend.



