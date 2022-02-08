StarTimes acquires broadcasting rights to CAF Inter-Club competitions

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: StarTimes Ghana

Africa’s leading Pay-tv operator, StarTimes has reached an agreement with CAF over the broadcast of its interclub competitions, CAF Champions League & Confederation Cup in sub-Saharan Africa.



The 2021/22 season of the CAF Champions League & Confederation Cup is scheduled to kick off on 11th & 13th February 2022 respectively.



StarTimes having been able to show all 52 matches of the Africa Cup of Nations from Cameroon, will now have their customers in for a treat with the Champions League and Confederation Cup available on their screens.



Mrs. Akofa Banson, Head of Marketing at StarTimes Ghana, said: “We aspire to be the gateway to African Football development and will continue to promote African Football for all to enjoy. After successfully broadcasting the just ended AFCON, we continue to entertain our football fans with both the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup. What’s more, subscribers get to tap into our Ntosoɔ Promo. Pay 1 month of your decoder subscription on the StarTimes ON App and get 5 days free.”



StarTimes will broadcast all matches live and in full high-definition through eight sports channels as well as streaming service StarTimes ON.



The CAF Interclub competitions will see some known Ghanaian players such as Black Stars Goalkeeper Richard Ofori and striker Kwame Peprah represent Orlando Pirates while Bernard Morrison battles with Simba FC for the ultimate.