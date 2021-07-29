Star Madrid coach Michael Osei opens up on difficult spell at club

Sports News of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Star Madrid coach Michael Osei has opened up on a difficult spell with the Division One League outfit.



The former Liberty Professionals and Asante Kotoko gaffer joined Star Madrid in 2018, a club owned by Menzgold boss Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1).



The club endured a difficult 2020/21 campaign in Zone 2 of the league despite surviving relegation at the end of the season.



Speaking on Angel TV, the 49-year disclosed he has not received a salary a very long time due to financial constraints.



“I am the only person who did not miss a single training session at Star Madrid, in fact, I dint absent myself the whole season despite the challenges”



“When we started the season, things were going on well for us but as some point in time, we began to decline which bound down to motivation. The Player’s welfare was a problem. After five games into the season, we were among the first three teams on the league log but later, we dropped”



“Some of the players left the club because of lack of motivation, so we dropped down on the table. At the start of the second round, we were battling relegation but later on, I got some players and we were able to escape relegation placing 13th” he said.



“Later part of the season, the players felt something for me and decided to play because of me”.



“Financially, our boss got a problem, no salary and others. At the point in time, I disguised myself to drive the team bus for training but all the same it is part of life”.



