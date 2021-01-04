Press Releases of Monday, 4 January 2021

Source: Star Assurance Group

Star Assurance Group poised to transform Ghana’s Insurance sector

Group Chief Executive Officer, Kofi Duffuor

Star Assurance Group Limited (SAGL), a wholly Ghanaian owned organization, is poised to transform Ghana’s competitive insurance sector.



This follows the recent consolidation of its holding company of three leading insurance companies into a mega group. The three companies are- Star Assurance Company Limited, StarLife Assurance Company Limited, and Star Microinsurance Company Limited.



The SAGL formed in September 2020 has what it takes to develop innovative products to mitigate the risk faced by individuals, businesses, among others.

The Group also has the financial and human resources to dominate the life and non-life in-surance markets of the Ghanaian insurance sector.



Top executive team of SAGL



The Group is well balanced with its seasoned leadership that boasts of several years’ combined experience as respected voices in the insurance sector.



The top executive team of SAGL are Mr. Kofi Duffuor, Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Samuel Ocran, Group Chief Operating Officer and Mr. Emmanuel Baiden, Group Chief Finance Officer.



Kofi Duffuor







Kofi Duffuor, until his appointment as the Group CEO, was the Managing Director of Star Assurance. He was instrumental in Star Assurance’s restructuring in 1996, as the General Manager and later Managing Director. With hard work and dedication, Mr Duffuor, and his executive team moved Star Assurance from almost the bottom of the league of insurance companies to become the third-largest non-life insurance company in Ghana.



He was once an executive member of the Ghana Insurers Association and also chairman of the Association’s Finance and Secretariat’s Board Committee. Kofi was adjudged the Best CEO of the Year 2018 – General Insurance Category by the CEOS Network Ghana. He is also a recipient of Ghana Business Leaders Excellence GOLD Award.



Kofi holds a Master of Business Administration degree in Entrepreneurial Management from the University of Ghana. Kofi had his insurance training in the United Kingdom. He is a Chartered Insurer and Fellow of the prestigious Chartered Insurance Institute (FCII) UK. He is also a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (FCIIG).



He is well oriented in insurance management, business development and marketing. He has over twenty-eight (28) years’ experience in insurance underwriting, claims management and insurance marketing.



Samuel Ocran







Samuel Ocran, Group Head, Operations & Strategy of the SAGL holds a Master of Business Administration (Marketing Option) degree from the University of Ghana.



He graduated from the School of Administration, University of Ghana with a BSc. Administration (Insurance Option). Mr. Ocran is a Chartered Insurer and a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute (UK). He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (UK).

Prior to joining Star Assurance Company Limited, he was with the prestigious African Reinsurance Corporation in Lagos, Nigeria.



He has been in the insurance industry as a key player and resource person for over 25 years now.



Emmanuel Baiden









Emmanuel Baiden is a Chartered Accountant and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (Ghana). He had his accountancy training at the University of Professional Studies, Accra. He also holds a Master’s degree in Finance from the University of Ghana.

Until his appointment as the Group Chief Finance Officer, he was the Director in charge of Finance and Administration of Star Assurance, a subsidiary of SAGL. Before joining Star Assurance Company Limited in 2001, he worked for the Ghana Postal Services Company Limited, Ghana Commercial Bank and Akuaba Toys & Furniture Company. He has been in the insurance industry for over fifteen years.





Emmanuel has attended several seminars and conferences both in Ghana and Abroad on Leadership, Finance and Insurance and has special interests in strategic management and corporate governance.



SUBSIDIARIES UNDER SAGL



Star Assurance Company Limited



Star Assurance is a privately owned Insurance Company incorporated in August 1984 and licensed to carry out corporate and retail insurance business in Ghana.



Star Assurance over the past 35 years of its operations has emerged as the biggest indigenous private insurance enterprise in terms of assets. It is currently among the first three insurance companies in Ghana in terms of premium income.



The company has 27 branch offices in nine of the 16 regional capitals, with the remaining seven serviced by its Agency offices. Some of the policies provided by the company are: Comprehensive Homeowners Insurance, Motor Insurance, Professional Indemnity, and Ma-rine Insurance.



The company is led by Boatemaa Barfour-Awuah.

Boatemaa is an associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute (UK). She holds an MSc. in Finance & Accounting as well as an MSc in Management, both from the University of Southampton (UK).



She has a Diploma and Advanced Diploma in Insurance Studies from the Malta Internation-al Training Institute (MITC). She also holds a BA in History & Politics from the University of Leicester, UK.



She is a proud product of Ghana International School in Accra, where she obtained both her ordinary and advanced level certificates.



StarLife Assurance Company Limited



StarLife Assurance Company Limited which is one of the leading subsidiaries of SAGL is the third-largest life insurance company in Ghana, with several branches dotted across the length and breadth of the West African country.



StarLife has bespoke products for both individual and corporate customers. These products include- StarLife Employee Security Plan [SESP]; StarLife Keyman Plan; StarLife Loan Protection Insurance; StarLife Mortgage Protection Plan; Child Lifeline Plus; CashBuilder Plus; Family Protection Plan; Esteem HomeCall Plan; and Wealthmaster Plus.



StarLife Assurance which is celebrating its 15 years’ anniversary this year has been posting impressive financial results since its inception.

Indeed, it has over the years delivered value-added services to its valued clients making it one of the preferred Life Assurance companies in the country.



The company is led by Kakra Duffuor-Nyarko

Kakra is a fellow of both the Institute & Faculty of Actuaries (UK) and the Actuarial Society of Ghana. She holds an MSc. in Actuarial Management and a Postgraduate Diploma in Actuarial Science from the prestigious Cass Business School, City University (London, UK). She also holds a B.Sc. in Economics (Hons) from the University of Warwick (UK).



Star Microinsurance Company Limited



The third company under the SAGL is Star Microinsurance Services Limited. It was incorporated in August 2008 as an independent agency to collaborate with Star Assurance and StarLife Assurance.



Its strategic objectives complement the government of Ghana’s effort in providing social protection for its people. Star Microinsurance is dedicated to serving the low-income households with an affordable and suitable range of microinsurance products.



These range products include- investment funeral policy, Micro HealthCare, Childcare policy, and Fisherman’s Life Insurance Scheme.



The company is led by Solomon M. K, Larbey

Solomon is a member of the Chartered Insurance Institute (UK). He holds MBA in Human Resource Management from Wisconsin International University College (Ghana), as well as BA (Hons) in Economics & Political Science, from the University of Ghana (Legon).



He has both a Diploma and Advanced Diploma in Insurance Studies from the Malta International Training Institute (MITC). He also has a Certificate from the Chartered Insurance Institute (UK).





With the formation of the Star Assurance Group Limited (SAGL), insurance analysts say the industry should expect customer-oriented products and service delivery from the Group.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.