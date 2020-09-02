Press Releases of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Stanlib holds virtual AGM on September 11

Multi-specialist asset manager, STANLIB Ghana Limited, will hold its 2019 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 11 between 10am and 12pm.



The AGM is being held in compliance with Imposition of Restriction Act 2020 (Act 1012), the Registrar General’s Department and Securities and Exchange Commission directives and guidance on holding virtual Annual General meeting (AGM), and as such attendance and participation by members or their proxies in this year’s annual general meeting of the Bank, shall be strictly virtual.



Unit holders of STANLIB Ghana Limited’s Stanlib Income Fund Trust (SIFT) and Stanlib Cash Trust (SCT) will be able to participate in the virtual AGM by visiting www.stanlibcisagm.com and typing in their four digit unique token number to enter the meeting.



Voting at the AGM will be done using the unique token number, which has been provided to all unit holders. Unit holders are encouraged not to share their token numbers with anyone so as not to compromise their votes.



STANLIB Ghana Limited is a multi-specialist asset manager that connects retail and institutional clients with multiple investment opportunities across asset classes and markets.



STANLIB Ghana is managed by a team of local investment specialists from the company’s offices in Accra.



STANLIB Ghana Limited is licensed with the Ghana Securities and Exchange Commission and is registered with the National Pensions Regulatory Authority. It was incorporated in 2007, and became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Liberty Holdings in 2014.



STANLIB’s client base consists of individuals, institutions, organisations and associations with various investment objectives. Investors may invest at regular intervals or in one-off lump sum investments.

