Stankovic, Awal Salifu join Black Stars technical team for 2021 AFCON

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Source: ghanafa.org

The Ghana Football Association has made four additions to the technical team of the Black Stars ahead of the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021.



This follows a request by coach Milovan Rajevac to strengthen the team in the lead-up to Africa’s flagship tournament which kicks off on Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Yaoundé – Cameroon.



The quartet includes Mike Stankovic, an experienced Serbian/American football coach, Awal Salifu, a performance analyst of international repute and two scouts.



About Mike Stankovic



Mike Stankovic is a former Yugoslavia defender who played in the Major League Soccer (MLS) for a period of 18 years before taking up coaching in 1991.



The former Dallas Tornado player – 65 – served as an assistant to Milovan Rajevac during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa where Ghana exited at the quarter-final stage after losing to Uruguay on penalties.



Mike Stankovich later joined Milovan Rajevac to manage the Qatar national football team in 2011.



About Awal Kamin Salifu



Awal Kamin Salifu –a young dynamic performance analyst was formerly attached to the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana and Nordsjaelland FC in Denmark as Performance Analyst.



He has varied experience in player performance analysis and monitoring and will be a top-quality addition to the Technical team.



The four technical brains have already started work with the team in Doha and are expected to bring their rich vein of experience to bear during the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The Black Stars who take on African Champions Algeria in an international friendly on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, are housed in Group C with Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.







