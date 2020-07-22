Press Releases of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Standard Chartered announces financing for construction of the Eastern Region Hospital at Koforidua, Ghana

Standard Chartered has announced the completion of an agreement for a EUR 78 million UKEF (UK Export Finance) supported financing to the Ministry of Finance, for the purpose of designing, constructing and equipping the new Eastern Regional Hospital at Koforidua in Ghana.



The transaction provides a significant contribution to the Government’s commitment for major investments in healthcare infrastructure and aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 (Access to Health Services).



In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Ghana announced plans to construct district and regional hospitals, to complement the existing health infrastructure and fortify health service delivery in the country.



Making the announcement, Mrs. Mansa Nettey, Chief Executive, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited said that the Bank continues to leverage its network to support diverse sectors of the Ghana’s economy.



“This is a landmark transaction for Standard Chartered Bank in Ghana, as it marks the bank’s first Export Credit Agency (ECA) - supported financing for the Ministry of Finance. Given our unique position, having operated in this market for over 120 years, we remain a conduit for long term project and infrastructure financing”.



She added “this transaction stays true to Standard Chartered Bank’s brand promise, Here for good and underscores our adeptness and capacity to provide sovereign solutions while supporting Government to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal of providing adequate healthcare infrastructure for Ghanaians”.

