Standard Chartered Ghana Limited celebrates customers with 100% waiver on all account to wallet transactions

*Bank celebrates customer service month by waiving all fees on account to wallet transactions



*From 26th – 30th October, customers can transfer money from account to wallet for free



Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited has announced a 100% waiver on account to wallet transaction fees for its customers from 26th to 30th October 2020.

This comes on the back of the customer service week which is commemorated globally from October 5-9, and the Bank’s bid to dedicate the whole month of October to celebrating its customers nationwide.



From October 26 to 30, clients will transfer money directly from their account to their mobile money wallet or a third-party wallet, without incurring the costs that are normally associated with account to wallet transactions.



Speaking on the rollout of this client initiative, Yvonne Fosua Gyebi, Head, Retail Banking, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana said, “To celebrate all Standard Chartered Bank clients who are very integral to our being Here for Good, we are pleased to waive 100% off fees on all Mobile Money transfers for the rest of the week in October 2020.



Our clients are indeed our heartbeat and this is our way of saying thank you for continuously choosing Standard Chartered as your preferred bank”.



Standard Chartered Bank has continued to roll out innovative ways to make banking for its clients relevant, experiential, simple and rewarding. SC Mobile App and Straight2Bank platforms are part of the bank’s digitally innovative products to fulfill the bank’s determination to provide the best digital banking lifestyle for clients.



Furthermore, this will not be the first time the Bank is waiving fees for its clients. In May during the lockdown effected as a result of COVID-19, fees for mobile money transfers up to GHS100 were waived to a flat rate of 0.75%, while interbank Instant Pay and Automated Clearing House transfers of up to 100%, initiated on SC Mobile and Straight2Bank platforms of the Bank were completely waiv

