Press Releases of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: Stanbic Bank Ghana

Stanbic employees show love to residents of the Senior Correctional Centre

Stanbic has donated educational materials and mattresses to the Senior Correctional Centre

The Legal Department of Stanbic Bank Ghana, as part of their Team Legal Club (TLC) programme, has donated educational materials and mattresses to the Senior Correctional Centre, formerly known as the Borstal Home, to aid teaching and learning at the centre.



This follows an appeal made by the centre when members of Stanbic Bank’s Legal Department earlier this year donated various items including groceries, stationery and toiletries to the centre.



Speaking at the short ceremony to hand over the items, Head of Legal and Governance at Stanbic Bank, Doreen Iliasu, said the bank is committed to supporting the education of the residents of the Senior Correctional Centre.



“We at Stanbic Bank are here to donate these items to the center to help these young ones. Also, as we are in the month of love, we believe it is befitting for us to come and show love to the children here as well,” she said.



“We care about the welfare of our stakeholders and the people around us. That is why at Stanbic Bank, corporate social initiatives are integral to our operations.



Education/training remains an effective tool to a self-sustainable country and can lessen and possibly eradicate the inequality gap on many levels, hence our pledge to support the reformation of these young offenders”, she added.



Receiving the items on behalf of the centre, Assistant Director of Prisons, Officer-in-Charge of the Senior Correctional Centre, Mrs. Millicent Owusu, expressed gratitude to Stanbic Bank for the items. “On behalf of the entire correctional center, I would like to say a very big thank you to you all.



We are very grateful to you for coming to our aid after presenting our need for educational items before you. We pray that the good Lord will bless you with more money so you can come through for us anytime we come before you for help,” she said.



The donation, which is in line with the bank’s numerous interventions aimed at supporting education in the country, also forms part of Stanbic Bank’s Employee Community Initiative (ECI); which encourages staff of the bank to identify critical social issues within their communities that the bank can contribute to resolving.



Stanbic Bank over the years, has been committed to creating prosperity by providing critical social support in education, entrepreneurship, sports and development, agriculture, health and environmental protection.







